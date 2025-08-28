Preparing for the annual Labor Day walk across Michigan's iconic Mackinac Bridge?

For those looking to complete the daring feat of a one-way trek across the world’s fifth-longest suspension bridge — you’re in luck. A special ferry service will run to support one-way walkers and ease the logistical headache of the annual event.

Each year the traditional Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge brings in between 4,000 and 6,000 participants. As you can imagine, this can create some logistical difficulties. Firstly, in order for participants to safely complete the walk the bridge must be closed to all vehicular traffic; this closure lasts from 6:30 a.m. to noon.

Secondly, those 4,000 to 6,000 walkers all need a place to park their car before making their way to the Mighty Mac. And getting out of there after the event is over? Good luck.

Traditionally, participants choose whether they want to start at the Mackinaw City side of the bridge or the St. Ignace side, walk to the halfway point of the bridge, and turn around to return to their point of origin. However, some choose to walk the whole length one-way!

Obviously, this creates a logistical conundrum.

As no bus transportation will be provided across the bridge this year Arnold Transit Co. has announced a special ferry schedule for one-way walkers:

Ferry will be running between the Arnold Transit Mackinaw City Dock and the Arnold Transit St Ignace Railroad Dock...Please note: We do not provide shuttle service to the Mackinac Bridge

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for kids ages 5-12. Find more details and complete schedule here.

