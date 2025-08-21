Details for the 67th annual event scheduled for Labor Day 2025.

It’s a Michigan tradition! Since 1958, residents have made the trek across one of the world’s longest suspension bridges. Today, the annual event draws between 4,000 and 6,000 participants to the Mackinac Bridge.

Here's what you need to know ahead of this year's event:

For 2025, the annual Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk is scheduled for Monday, September 1. As is tradition, the sitting Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, will lead the walk.

Fact: The only Michigan governor to not lead the walk was John Swainson-- who lost both his legs serving in WWII.

Participants coming from the St. Ignace side or the Mackinaw City side have the option to either turn around at the halfway point of the bridge and return to their point of origin or walk the entire length of the bridge. However, those choosing to walk one-way are required to reach the halfway point by 10:00 a.m. and are advised to arrange transportation at their new destination.

Start Time/Duration:

After the bridge closes to vehicles at 6:30 a.m. the governor will kick off the walk starting at 7:00 a.m., with the general public following soon after. Expect your walk to last about two hours-- with no bathrooms! While the bridge is scheduled to reopen to vehicular traffic starting at noon, according to the Mackinac Bridge website,

walkers can walk at least a portion of the bridge if you start by 11:30 a.m.

Registration:

There is no registration required for this free event which is open to all ages. However, children under 18 must have their parent's or guardian's consent to be on the bridge. You'll even receive a number certificate upon your completion!

