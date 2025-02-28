TikTok User’s Epic Reaction to Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge Goes Viral

Who forgot to tell this person the Mackinac Bridge exists?

I suppose it is pretty jarring if you've never seen the towering suspension bridge in person before. Currently the Mackinac Bridge is the 7th largest suspension bridge in the world and is considered the largest in the western hemisphere as well.

Get our free mobile app

That's why we call it the "Mighty Mac!"

mackinac bridge afraid Canva loading...

A TikTok user is attracting attention from Michiganders for posting a video upon discovering the sheer size of the Mackinac Bridge. Stacy, known by the handle @stack.of.all.trades, posted a video in February showcasing their shock and awe that such a feat of engineering exists. Well, as Stacy put it,

a horrific feat of engineering

However, I'm a little confused. While Stacy claims the furthest north they've been in Wisconsin their bio claims they live in Illinois-- has word of the Mackinac Bridge not traveled down there yet?

In their video Stacy not only rants about the scale of the bridge, but some of the lesser known dangers of crossing:

what do you mean only two people got their cars blown off the bridge? What do you mean only two?! That's more cars than anyone should have blown off a bridge!

Did You Know: Bridge Staff Can Drive Your Car Across Mighty Mac For You

Did You Know: Bridge Staff Can Drive Your Car Across Mighty Mac For You

Technically, yes, two cars have gone over the side of the Mackinac Bridge however, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority:

No vehicle has ever been "blown off" the Mackinac Bridge by high winds

Leslie Ann Pluhar died in 1989 after her Yugo went over the railing crashing into the water below but the accident was ruled a result of excessive speed. Another fatal accident occurred in 1997 but is believed Richard Alan Daraban deliberately drove over the railing.

Mackinac Bridge Mishaps