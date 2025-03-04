If you're considering sneaking around this historic Michigan landmark-- don't.

According to MLive legislators believe these new protections would benefit both Michigan residents as well as the entire nation as a symbol of national defense. What do you think?

According to multiple news outlets new legislation from Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, has the support of the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well as the organization that oversees daily operations at one of Michigan's most notable landmarks, the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA).

Under Sen. Damoose's proposed bill charges for trespassing on the National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark would soon be upgraded to a felony. According to MLive Sen. Damoose claims,

We have had some concerning situations in recent history and this designation would have helped greatly with the prosecution of bad actors.

Sen. Damoose hopes to re-classify the Mackinac Bridge, one of the largest tower suspension bridges in the world, as critical infrastructure or a "key facility" which includes stricter punishments for trespassing. Other facilities with this designation include water treatment plants, rail yards and ports, and fuel storage facilities.

Damoose notes these key facilities are each critical for daily life in Michigan, "and the Mackinac Bridge should surely be on that list." According to the MBA nearly 214,076 cars crossed the bridge in January 2025 alone.

Prior instances of trespassing on the Mackinac Bridge include an Ohio man who climbed the towers in 2020 and posted photos on social media, and a bomb threat made in 2021 which closed the bridge-- which is the only direct link between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsula-- for hours causing major delays.

Lawmakers believe harsher punishments will deter would-be trespassers over of the current charge of a 30-day misdemeanor.

