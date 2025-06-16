Two brothers just made an epic trek across some of Michigan's biggest lakes-- and in record time no less!

Well, I'm assuming this has to be some sort of world record or something. Check it out:

Water-Winter Wonderland

We Michiganders know all too well that summer seems to come and go in the blink of an eye. That's why it's so important to soak up every bit of sunshine! Especially here in West Michigan where things are finally starting to heat up we're eager to get to our favorite beach and spend a day out on the water.

According to a study from Lake.com, Michigan ranks 3rd, behind Florida and Texas, among the best U.S. states for water sports writing,

The state has the fourth-best access to lakes, the third-best access to public beaches, and the third-best number of water vessels available for rent. Michigan also has the seventh-highest number of marine and boating events.

While seeing yachts and Sunfish cruising the Michigan coastline are common place, every now and then you'll see both paddle boarders and surfers on the Great Lakes. I have often wondered:

Is it possible to cross Lake Michigan by paddle board?

The answer is: yes! While others have tried unsuccessfully, in 2013 a trio of friends paddled from Milwaukee to Muskegon, Michigan in under 24 hours. However, I was recently alerted to a pair of brothers who made the trek from one Great Lake to another in a span of mere minutes:

The plan is to paddle all the way from Lake Michigan to Lake Huron. This should be an epic paddle

The brothers featured on the Tiktok account @mi_playground shared their tongue-in-cheek video making fun of the fact that many Michiganders question whether or not Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are actually the same lake.

Well, Are They the Same Lake?

I, too, have wondered this very same question myself. While we're not wrong, we're not exactly correct. According to the Watershed Council,

Since Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are connected by the Straits of Mackinac, they are considered one lake hydrologically.

