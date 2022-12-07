Did you know that at one point in time Michigan held the record for the highest number of registered snowmobiles in the entire U.S?

With 178,109 registered snowmobiles in 2021, according to the Michigan DNR, we have since fallen to 3rd place behind states like Wisconsin and Minnesota but there is no denying that snowmobiling is one of the most popular winter activities in the state.

Our 6,500+ miles of dedicated snowmobile trails ensure that The Mitten is a riders paradise--and it shows! One of the biggest group-rides is set to return for the first time in 3 years.

Michigan Snowmobile Festival

For the first time since 2020 the Gaylord-area will welcome riders from across the state for the annual Michigan Snowmobile Festival on February 3-4, 2022. Referred to as, "Michigan’s Richest Snowmobile Fun Run", the event brings riders together to explore the snowmobile trails of Gaylord and northern Michigan.

How Does it Work?

Over the course of 2 days participants will make their way to 9 different stops along the festival route, turning in participation slips at each stop. According to the official website, "Snowmobilers do not have to start at the same time, follow the same route or make it to every stop" meaning you're free to find your own way.

Upon depositing your participation slip at each stop riders will be entered to win gift cards and cash prizes. The more stops you visit the more chances you have to win!

Is There a Cost to Register?

It is required that those who wish to participate register online before the event or in-person before they begin riding, but there is no cost to participate in the festival, meaning registration is free.

Why Was the Event Cancelled?

Over the last several years the festival faced numerous setbacks. According to MLive the 2020 festival was rescheduled for 2022, but then the rescheduled event was cancelled due to poor trail conditions.

What Happens After the Ride?

The ride will conclude at 5:00 p.m. sharp on Saturday, February 4 and all participation slips will be collected from each stop. An after party is set to follow at the Eagles Hall with complimentary food, cash bar, live music, and prizes-- including the $1,000 grand prize!

For those who love to snowmobile, this is certainly a great way to make new friends and ride new trails. Who knows, you might go home with a pocket full of cash! What a fun way to spend a Pure Michigan weekend up north. Will you be attending the festival this year?

