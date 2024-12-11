Michigan is known as a 'winter wonderland' during the colder months and is named one of the snowiest places in the country. Snow lovers will be happy in several Michigan cities where the flakes fly more frequently than the rest of the state.

These Michigan Cities Are The Snowiest Places In The Entire State

According to World Population Review, Michigan is the 7th snowiest state in America. While the national average for snow in the U.S. is around 28 inches per year, several Michigan cities will exceed that and see staggering amounts of snow this winter.

Michigan's heavy snowfall can be attributed to lake effect snow: Frigid air blows across a warm body of water—the warmer the air, the more moisture—and allows storms to dump vast amounts of snow once the temperature falls. Lake effect snow blankets Michigan every year, with cities in the upper peninsula often getting over 200 inches of snow. This is why one Michigan city was recently named the snowiest city in the nation.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, Sault Ste. Marie is the snowiest city in America with an average snowfall of 119.3 inches. The Almanac's top 10 list of snowiest cities in the nation includes Muskegon. However, snow totals change frequently in Michigan, and while both cities ranked in the top 20 snowiest cities, there's one that outranks them all with more mind-blowing totals. Check the list below to see if you live in one of Michigan's snowiest cities.

