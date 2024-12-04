Michigan residents recently experienced severe weather that brought dangerous winds and heavy snowfall and now several Michigan counties are being warned to prepare for more severe weather soon.

ALERT: Brutal Winds & Massive Snowfall To Slam Michigan Counties

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather warning is in effect as lake-effect snow is set to slam several counties in Michigan with snow expected to bring between 4 and 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts are also expected to whip as high as 50 mph. And there are several warning areas affected now through Friday.

According to the NWS, travel will be difficult on Wednesday night:

"Snow squalls will impact the Wednesday evening commute with visibility rapidly falling below 1/4 mile and rapid changes in road conditions including the I96, I94, US131, US127, and I69 corridors. Heavy lake effect snow along with gusty winds develop behind the squalls with a potential scattered power outages as well as poor visibilities and hazardous travel conditions Wednesday Night into Thursday."

The winter storm warning is valid from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Friday for Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, and Kalamazoo counties.

Residents are advised to avoid traveling as hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. Residents who cannot avoid traveling are urged to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

