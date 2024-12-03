Michigan Police Find Drugs, Weapons and an Alligator During Raid

Michigan State Police experienced a scene straight out of the 80s TV show Miami Vice when they encountered an alligator in an alleged drug dealer's home.

Just a short alligator walk Southwest from Detroit, you'll find Ecorse, Michigan. This Wayne County community is likely known for its steel mills and automotive industries dating back to the Great Depression. It will likely be known for the drug raid which included tons of weapons and an alligator.

Yes, I said alligator. The large reptile was found inside the home that was raided in mid-November. Look at the size of that flesh eater.

Michigan State Police Find Alligator, Drugs and Weapons during Raid. Photo courtesy of MSP Second District on Twitter loading...

A plethora of drugs and weapons were also discovered as a result of serving this warrant according to MSP Second District on X,

Detectives seized over 500 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin, 6 grams of cocaine, 371 grams of various pills (which include oxycodone, gabapentin, and acetaminophen), and nine firearms. The suspect was arrested and is pending prosecutor’s review.

Michigan State Police Find Alligator, Drugs and Weapons during Raid. Photo courtesy of MSP Second District on Twitter loading...

I wonder if the person who was busted had an opportunity to introduce his alligator to the cops by saying, "Say hello to me little friend." The alligator's name is reportedly 'Longtooth.' Longtooth was immediately turned over to a local animal shelter. Later Gator.

