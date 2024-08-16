This Is What A Rescue From Sleeping Bear Dunes Looks Like

We're all curious, aren't we?

Maybe you've unfortunately had the experience of being rescued from Sleeping Bear Dunes firsthand-- or know someone who has!

Each year nearly one million guests visit the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and if you've ever been to the scenic Lake Michigan overlook along Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive you know what a feat it is to climb that dune: a steep 450 feet from top to bottom!

sleeping bear dunes

No doubt we've all seen the sign warning guests about the hefty price tag when it comes to rescuing ambitious dune climbers.

This dune climb is not for the faint of heart and it's not uncommon for climbers to tap out halfway through; sometimes your body decides for you! I'm not sure when it started but these days it's common to see emergency personnel on standby at the top the dune ready and waiting to place "the call", if needed.

Unfortunately, it appears emergency personnel recently had to respond to just such a call this week at the dunes. TikToker @AlyMeylan was visiting the dunes and caught it on camera:

Oh, so that's how they do that.

Now, I have no idea on the status of the person being rescued but it appears they were alert in the video. I'm sure what hurts most for them about this whole experience is the price tag for the rescue.

Sleeping Bear Dunes Lake Michigan

But, am I the only one who pictured this being a helicopter sort of situation? And why did I assume they were going to haul this person back up? I guess I didn't know what to expect-- but I'm not the only one!

"Why'd I always think it was a helicopter that just lifted them away" - @PeachesAndEve

"Lmao I'd be taking a nap until I had the strength to get up there. 3k no way" - @green_lindsay_vibes

"hope he's okay, but always YES FINALLY WE GET TO SEE THE RESCUE" - @PikaChels

I've seen plenty of kids do the dune climb and I know folks often use the climb to celebrate a milestone like a 50th birthday but you couldn't pay me enough to do this dune climb!

Are you crazy enough to climb the dune?

