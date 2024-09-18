Signs We Should Brace For a Brutal Winter Here in Michigan

Brace yourself, winter is coming.

While plenty of Michiganders say they love experiencing all four seasons in Michigan, I don't count myself among them. There's definitely one season that I could do without.

Let me give you a hint: It's the one that brings lake effect snow, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and involves the sun disappearing and leaving us in darkness for months on end. Winter.

snow plow

Even though Michigan is referred to as a "Water-Winter Wonderland" we never truly know what to expect ourselves. We've had plenty of years where kids have gone trick-or-treating with winter jackets over their costumes followed by a green Christmas and a post-dinner game of pigskin in the front yard in December.

Heck, I even remember one Cinco de Mayo where it snowed-- that's in May! More and more we are starting to experience winter tornadoes in Michigan; historically they've happened in January however our neighbors in Wisconsin just recorded their first-ever February tornado in 2024.

As a Michigander I know better than to ever take my snow brush out of my car. Hey, I had to learn the lesson the hard way. You'll come up with even crazier habits if you're a transplant to The Mitten, believe me.

You may have heard plenty of old wives tales involving hairy caterpillars and the like, but how can we really be sure what this winter season in Michigan will bring. Be on the lookout for the following signs:

