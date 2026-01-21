Try Serial Killer Last Meals At True Crime Restaurant In Michigan

There have been tons of rules, laws, and regulations that have existed since the beginning of time. You are given a trial and if found guilty you are given a punishment that is supposed to fit the crime. I say this because there are so many instances where somebody was given cruel or unusual punishment for the action they committed or were wrongfully convicted of.

America was founded on the rights that each person is awarded a fair and speedy trial but are also given punishments that are appropriate for the crime they have been found guilty of committing. Early on, the United States had a death penalty for anyone who was convicted of taking another life and some other serious offenses. Since then, most states have moved away from this inhumane practice, but not every single state.

There are still thousands of people that are on what is called Death Row, a one-way ticket to lethal injection. One of the only things you could see as a positive for those who find themselves facing the death penalty, and that's their last meal. The night before they are to be injected, they are given the wishes of their last meal, literally whatever they want to eat. There are some famous last meals and this new restaurant in Michigan will give visitors a chance to try them.

If You Got To Choose Your Last Meal, What Would It Be?

MLive reports:

Michigan is getting its first true crime restaurant as the owner of The Last Meal plans to open the second restaurant of its kind in the country. The first is located in Galion, Ohio. Nate Thompson, who also owns The Michigan Museum of Horror, says everything on the menu at The Last Meal is actual last meal requests of serial killers. The Last Meal will be located at The Mall of Monroe, just a few minutes down the road from the Museum of Horror.

Read More: Michigan Steakhouse Ranked Inside America’s Top 50

Thompson would like to open the Michigan Last Meal restaurant by April, and it will have a similar menu to the location in Ohio. Thompson has guaranteed the John Wayne Gacy (chicken wings, fries, friend shrimp, and strawberries) and the Ted Bundy (Parmesan Steak Loaded Steak Fries) will be available on the Michigan menu.

