Michigan Steakhouse Ranked Inside America’s Top 50

For as long as I can remember, a quality steak dinner has been a luxury item. The price of the premium cuts of beef has never been cheap, then you add the sides, drinks, and appetizers and you're looking at a hefty bill. For some people, this would be a celebratory meal for a birthday, anniversary, or other accomplishment.

There are thousands of steakhouses around the country, some of them are chain businesses where you can expect similar quality food across locations but there are also a number of standalone steakhouses that bring their special flare to the mix. At the end of the day, getting a quality steak dinner is something that requires research and a decent amount of cash.

Michigan is a state where there is a good mix of steakhouses that cater to different vibes. The Texas Roadhouse and Outback crowd are represented well as they are the kings of the affordable steakhouse. Then there are the top-notch chain steakhouses like Ruth Chris, Ocean Prime, and others that are scattered across the state. All of those may exist, but none of them ranked inside of the Top 50 in the country like this steakhouse in Detroit did.

What Is Your Favorite Steakhouse To Eat At?

MLive reports:

Prime and Proper, located at 1145 Griswold St. in downtown Detroit, is listed at No. 20 on the top 50 list for 2025 from WorldsBestSteaks.com, the only Michigan restaurant on the list. Prime and Proper says its butchers source the finest USDA prime beef, lamb, certified Japanese Wagyu, and other rare cuts from around the world. “Our Japanese Wagyu is expertly aged and cut to perfection and we will proudly hold the certificates for each Wagyu loin in our shop. We are certain that our guests will receive the highest quality of meats possible with our proper standard of excellence.”

Read More: Detroit Restaurant Named Best Family Run Restaurant In Michigan

Clearly, I need to be taking a trip over to Detroit to see what this place is all about. Prime and Proper in Detroit isn't just the best steakhouse in Michigan but one of the best in the entire country.

