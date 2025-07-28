From serene hikes to stunning views, these secluded shores promise a slice of tranquility perfect for anyone needing a break from the everyday hustle.

If you want to enjoy gorgeous lakes, dunes, and state forests, but would like to have a little bit of privacy at the same time, these 5 beaches may be exactly what you're looking for.

5 Secluded Michigan Beaches That Are Worth the Trip

Pilgrim Haven Natural Area in South Haven

Allison F had this to say in her 5-star review of Pilgrim Haven Natural Area on Yelp,

Pilgrim Haven is a wonderful spot not only to get your beach on but also to get your hike on. My spouse, dogs, and I loved the lake and woodsy views throughout the grounds of this former summer camp. I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a Pure Michigan kind of day.

Pilgrim Haven Natural Area Location: 77000 18th Ave South Haven, MI 49090

Get our free mobile app

Green Point Dunes in Frankfort

Awesome Mitten loves Green Point Dunes.

Green Point Dunes is an unexpected and quiet gem, tucked away in the lush forest with a magical beach reached only by foot. My kids know this hike like the back of their hands; one mile through dense forest, down the stairs, and onto the treasured beach with Lake Michigan the only sound we hear.

Green Point Dunes Location: 1198 Green Point Rd, Frankfort, MI 49635

Ballentine Beach in Port Huron

Here's how BlueWater.org describes Ballentine Beach.

Take a quick mid-day break at this beach, only 2.5 miles from Downtown Port Huron. Enjoy a fun-filled day with good food, unique shops, and sunbathing.

Ballentine Beach Location: 3100 Conger St, Port Huron, MI 48060

Michigan Drivers Break READ MORE: This Common Law Often

Michigan Drivers Break READ MORE: This Common Law Often

Grand Mere State Park in Stevensville

This is what Rebecca S. had to say in her 5-star Yelp review about Grand Mere State Park.

There is a little bit of a hike over large sand dunes to get to the beach, but it's a great workout and a gorgeous view! I love how quiet and relatively untouched the beach seems compared to the busier beaches in the area.

Grand Mere State Park Location: Thornton Dr, Stevensville, MI 49127

Oval Beach in Saugatuck

This is what A.M. had to say about Oval Beach in her 5-star Yelp review.

This spot is a popular choice for family photos, especially the day we visited! We're so glad we went! Absolutely stunning views all around!Can't wait to go back! Just a heads-up: cell service is limited, and there is an entry fee, so plan accordingly.

Oval Beach Location: 698 Water St, Saugatuck, MI 49453

If you're looking for more of a party atmosphere or just don't mind sharing the beach with the rest of Michigan's population, the 10 beaches below are among the best our state has to offer.

Explore Michigan's Top Ten Beaches in 2025 Twenty beaches were in the running for " Best Michigan Beach" in a 2025 USA Today and 10best readers' poll.

These glorious Michigan locations were chosen by a panel of experts and then it was put up to a public vote. Check out the Top Ten Beaches in Michigan and then the ones that did not make the cut after that. Gallery Credit: Janna