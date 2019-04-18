SeaOtter From The SPCA of Southwest Michigan Just Wants Love
Meet SeaOtter from the SPCA of Southwest MI, she is in search for her forever home.
SeaOtter came to SPCA with her Mom and litter mates. Some of her siblings have been adopted, but SeaOtter is still waiting.
SeaOtter is a sweet, young puppy who only wants to be held and petted. In fact she will cry a little bit if you are not giving her love. SeaOtter would make an amazing family pet, or a pet for a single person. She is good with other dogs and cats, she will make the perfect pet.
Get ready for a world of love with SeaOtter, and just so you know, she is ready to head home with someone!
Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis
- Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.
- FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,
- Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,
- One month of free pet medical insurance,
- Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.
Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…
- Blankets
- Gently used blankets
- Towels
- Gently used towels
- Kitty Litter
- Dish soap
- Laundry soap
- Bleach
- Pet toys
- Pet treats
ABOUT THE SPCA:
- WHAT: You can go to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan and meet lots of dogs and cats that are ready for adoption!
- ABOUT: The SPCA is dedicated to addressing the ever-growing plague of pet homelessness. It’s here to save forgotten dogs and cats in our community and place them in responsible forever homes. All animals are fixed, vaccinated and microchipped.
- LOCATION: SPCA of Southwest Michigan: Pet Rescue & Adoption Center, 6955 W KL Ave., Kalamazoo, Michigan
HOURS: Tuesday-Friday 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and by appointment.
WEBSITE: spcaswmich.org