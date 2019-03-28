Meet Musafa From The SPCA of Southwest Michigan

This is one handsome cat, and he could be your fur baby!

Musafa has found himself at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan and he is looking for his forever home!

Musafa is 3 years old, and a big beautiful boy. He gets along with kids, other cats and dogs. He loves to cuddle and is a tad shy. He would make an amazing companion for anyone or any family. Could Musafa be your fur baby?

Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis

Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.

FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,

Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,

One month of free pet medical insurance,

Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.

Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…

Blankets

Gently used blankets

Towels

Gently used towels

Kitty Litter

Dish soap

Laundry soap

Bleach

Pet toys

Pet treats

ABOUT THE SPCA: