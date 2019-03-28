Meet Musafa From The SPCA of Southwest Michigan
This is one handsome cat, and he could be your fur baby!
Musafa has found himself at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan and he is looking for his forever home!
Musafa is 3 years old, and a big beautiful boy. He gets along with kids, other cats and dogs. He loves to cuddle and is a tad shy. He would make an amazing companion for anyone or any family. Could Musafa be your fur baby?
Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis
- Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.
- FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,
- Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,
- One month of free pet medical insurance,
- Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.
Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…
- Blankets
- Gently used blankets
- Towels
- Gently used towels
- Kitty Litter
- Dish soap
- Laundry soap
- Bleach
- Pet toys
- Pet treats
ABOUT THE SPCA:
- WHAT: You can go to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan and meet lots of dogs and cats that are ready for adoption!
- ABOUT: The SPCA is dedicated to addressing the ever-growing plague of pet homelessness. It’s here to save forgotten dogs and cats in our community and place them in responsible forever homes. All animals are fixed, vaccinated and microchipped.
- LOCATION: SPCA of Southwest Michigan: Pet Rescue & Adoption Center, 6955 W KL Ave., Kalamazoo, Michigan
HOURS: Tuesday-Friday 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and by appointment.
WEBSITE: spcaswmich.org