With the warmer months arriving in Michigan, cases of 'winter illnesses' that plagued the state this season are down. However, health officials warn that cases of one highly contagious infection are on the rise and affecting schools in Michigan.

Cases Of Highly Contagious Infection Rising In Michigan Schools

According to health officials in Michigan, Spring weather has led to a significant increase in allergy exacerbation, with sufferers experiencing severe congestion and breathing complications. Hospitals are also seeing patients for norovirus cases. This gastrointestinal virus primarily causes diarrhea and vomiting and affects children and adults. One bacterial infection that is most severe in children has also seen a spike in cases.

According to CBS News, a Michigan elementary school has reported several cases of students with scarlet fever. Scarlet Fever is a bacterial infection caused by group A streptococcus (GAS) bacteria, which also causes strep throat. The bacteria produce a bright red, bumpy rash that makes the skin feel like sandpaper.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Scarlet Fever almost always includes a high fever and sore throat. Other symptoms include tender lymph nodes, belly pain, nausea and vomiting, and decreased appetite. Scarlet fever is extremely contagious and mostly affects children ages 5-15.

Southfield Public Schools said in a release Thursday that cases were confirmed at Stevenson Elementary School. The district didn't specify if the cases involved students or staff.

Scarlet fever can be treated with antibiotics. If left untreated, scarlet fever can cause serious complications. Health officials say students must stay home until they have been on treatment for at least 12 to 24 hours and are fever-free for at least a day.

