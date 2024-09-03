As summer is almost over in Michigan, many residents are getting ready for the spooky season right around the corner. And that includes getting a good scare at one of Michigan's many haunted spots in the state. And if you're looking for one of the scariest places for a frightful fall, you'll find America's most terrifying haunted house in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Attraction Named 'Scariest Haunted House' In The Nation

USA's Greatest Haunts narrowed down the greatest haunted houses in America that showcase 'their amazing abilities to scare, traumatize, startle, intimidate, and especially, make people pee themselves'. And one Michigan attraction made the top 3 scariest in the entire country.

According to USA's Greatest Haunts, Hush Haunted Attractions in Westland is one of the best and most terrifying haunted houses in the U.S. There's more than one way to get a good scare as this haunted house includes four haunted attractions and three secret bars that are hidden in the haunts.

Hush Haunted Attractions amps up the frights with Glow Stick Fright nights, one of the scariest nights of the year at Hush. And they keep things slightly spooky with special hours for kids to trick or treat with the lights on.

Other Michigan spots made the runner-up list of scariest haunted houses in America including Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac and Niles Scream Park in Niles. Plan on making a trip to kick off the spooky season at one of those spots or the scariest haunted attraction in America, Hush Haunted Attractions.

