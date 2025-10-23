Sam&#8217;s Club Changes Weekend Policy At Indiana Locations

Sam’s Club Changes Weekend Policy At Indiana Locations

Getty Images

Many Indiana residents shop at Sam's Club for the membership perks, which include saving money on buying everyday items in bulk, lower gas prices, and exclusive Sam's Club products. However, new policy changes are now in effect at all Indiana Sam's Club locations that could affect your weekend shopping plans.

Sam's Club Changes Weekend Policy At Indiana Locations

Weekends are a perfect time for shopping, as most Indiana residents have time away from work and school. However, running errands can be stressful when places you need to go close early. In recognition of the time crunch in people’s calendars, Sam’s Club is finally extending its hours to make shopping more convenient.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app
Getty Images
loading...

Sam’s shoppers can visit club locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Previously, club locations opened at 10 a.m. and closed at 6 p.m. on Sundays. In response to direct member feedback, Sam’s leadership decided to implement these extended hours. The extended hours add time in the mornings and in the evenings:

  • Curbside pickup: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Plus member shopping: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Club shopping: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Cafe: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Fuel: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sam's Club holiday hours are also changing, and clubs will stay open until 8 pm on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, and New Year's Eve. In the past, clubs closed at 6 pm on these holidays. Clubs will close at 6 pm on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on New Year's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and Easter.

11 Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Indiana

Indiana has strict regulations to protect the environment and public health. Certain items are illegal to throw away in the state.

Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson

Indiana's Most Dangerous Cities in 2025

Reolink used FBI crime data and local police reports to identify the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2025. Here are their findings.

Gallery Credit: Travis Sams

 

Filed Under: Battle Creek News, Indiana, K-Zoo View, Kalamazoo News
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR