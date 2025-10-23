Many Indiana residents shop at Sam's Club for the membership perks, which include saving money on buying everyday items in bulk, lower gas prices, and exclusive Sam's Club products. However, new policy changes are now in effect at all Indiana Sam's Club locations that could affect your weekend shopping plans.

Sam's Club Changes Weekend Policy At Indiana Locations

Weekends are a perfect time for shopping, as most Indiana residents have time away from work and school. However, running errands can be stressful when places you need to go close early. In recognition of the time crunch in people’s calendars, Sam’s Club is finally extending its hours to make shopping more convenient.

Sam’s shoppers can visit club locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Previously, club locations opened at 10 a.m. and closed at 6 p.m. on Sundays. In response to direct member feedback, Sam’s leadership decided to implement these extended hours. The extended hours add time in the mornings and in the evenings:

Curbside pickup: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Plus member shopping: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Club shopping: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cafe: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fuel: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sam's Club holiday hours are also changing, and clubs will stay open until 8 pm on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, and New Year's Eve. In the past, clubs closed at 6 pm on these holidays. Clubs will close at 6 pm on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on New Year's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and Easter.

