Many Michigan residents keep their favorite salad dressing on hand to add flavor to salads or as a dip for fresh veggies. However, Michigan residents are warned that they could be affected by a recent recall, as thousands of cases of dressing may contain 'plastic material.'

Popular Salad Dressing Recalled In Michigan For 'Foreign Objects'

According to an alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), more than 3,500 cases of salad dressing may be contaminated with "black plastic planting material" in granulated onion, an ingredient in the dressings. The recall has been identified as a “Class II,” meaning the use of or exposure to the product could lead to temporary and adverse health consequences. The salad dressing products were distributed to seven different retailers at 42 store locations across 27 states, including Michigan.

The recalled dressings include:

Italian Salad Dressing , 1 gallon, SKU: 7 67367 00518 4

, 1 gallon, SKU: 7 67367 00518 4 Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip , 1 gallon, SKU: 7 34730 53243 1

, 1 gallon, SKU: 7 34730 53243 1 Ventura Caesar Dressing , 2,000 pounds, SKU: 00 026700 17360 8

, 2,000 pounds, SKU: 00 026700 17360 8 Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing , 1 gallon, SKU: 0 93901 72607 0

, 1 gallon, SKU: 0 93901 72607 0 Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing , 1 gallon, SKU: 0 93901 78134 5

, 1 gallon, SKU: 0 93901 78134 5 Caesar Dressing (Costco Service Deli) , SKU: 0 26700 19376 7

, SKU: 0 26700 19376 7 Caesar Dressing (Costco Food Court) , SKU: 0 26700 19376 7

, SKU: 0 26700 19376 7 Hidden Valley, Buttermilk Ranch, 1 gallon, SKU: 0 26700 19192 3

Costco issued an alert in November notifying customers that it was recalling the Ventura Foods dressings. The retailer also informed customers to stop consuming the products and return them to stores for a full refund.

