Is It Against the Law to Wear Sagging Pants in Flint, Michigan

People were actually getting arrested in Michigan because their boxers were showing.

I'm no fashion or law expert. However, I don't think law enforcement should get involved in fashion. Unless they plan on ticketing and/or arresting people for wearing culottes and fanny packs. This specific fashion law allegedly targeted people of color. In 2008 Flint Police Chief David Dicks started arresting people with sagging pants according to the ACLU of Michigan,

Flint Police Chief David R. Dicks sent a memo to all police officers directing them to begin enforcing disorderly conduct and indecent exposure laws against individuals wearing saggy pants.

A nearly identical law was passed in Opa-Locka, Florida in 2007. That Florida town's Vice Mayor, Chris Davis had this to say in a CNN interview about the now-repealed law in 2020,

Since its inception, this law disproportionately affected certain segments of our population, including Black and brown men and women. The Commission agreed to repeal the law opting for a less aggressive approach of educating our constituents to encourage proper dress.

This definitely looked like local law enforcement was targeting a specific race when they made this law. That's why Gregory Gibbs, ACLU of Michigan Flint Branch President and Cooperating Attorney had this to say,

Under no stretch of the imagination does wearing saggy pants that reveal the top of one’s boxer shorts violate the Flint Disorderly Conduct Ordinance. It is clear that the ordinance provision that is cited by the police chief requires that a person openly expose certain body parts to be guilty.

To add fuel to the fire a Florida court struck down the law according to MLive,

A judge in Palm Beach County on Monday called a saggy pants law unconstitutional after a 17-year-old spent the night in jail when police in Riviera Beach stopped him for riding a bike with about 5-inches of underwear exposed.

I can't find any evidence of the sagging pants law being removed from the books in Flint, Michigan as of February 2023.

