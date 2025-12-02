Seventeen Michigan hospitals are shining stars in patient safety, but is this a sign of improvements or a worry? Let’s break down the latest safety grades. How safe is your local hospital?

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card for each of the 81 hospitals in Michigan based on patient safety.

For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.

The previous report (Spring 2025) from the Leapfrog Group gave 24 Michigan hospitals an A for safety. That number dropped to 17 in the Fall 2025 report.

Safety Grades for Michigan Hospitals Fall 2025

Number of Hospitals with an A: 17

Number of Hospitals with a B: 33

Number of Hospitals with a C: 22

Number of Hospitals with a D: 4

Number of Hospitals with an F: 3

Number of Hospitals Not Graded: 2

Leapfrog graded 81 hospitals in Michigan for patient safety in the following categories: Infections, Safety Problems, Problems with Surgery, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff. Now, let's take a look at the 17 hospitals that have been deemed the safest in Michigan and why.

17 Michigan Hospitals Receive A Rating For Safety in Fall 2025

If you'd like to comb through the patient safety grades of individual hospitals in Michigan, Indiana, or any other state, you can get all of that info from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade official website by tapping here.