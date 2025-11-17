Seven Michigan hospitals received concerning safety reports for Fall 2025. Below, we'll identify those hospitals and dig into why they're failing safety reports.

Every 6 months, the Leapfrog Group releases reports on patient safety in Michigan hospitals. Their latest report for the Fall of 2025 was published on November 13th. Three hospitals earned a failing grade, and 4 other hospitals received a D. Let's take a look at which hospitals underperformed with patient safety and why.

3 Hospitals Ranked Most Unsafe in Michigan for Fall 2025

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: F

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Location: 6071 W Outer Dr, Detroit, MI

6071 W Outer Dr, Detroit, MI Previous Grades: This hospital received an F in the 2 most recent reports and Ds dating back to Fall 2022 before that.

This hospital received an F in the 2 most recent reports and Ds dating back to Fall 2022 before that. Areas of Concern Include: Surgical wound splits open, Accidental cuts and tears, and Sepsis infection after surgery.

Tap here to see the full report on DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

DMC Harper University Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: F

DMC Harper University Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Location: 3990 John R St, Detroit, MI

3990 John R St, Detroit, MI Previous Grades: This is DMC Harper University Hospital's 2nd F safety grade in a row.

This is DMC Harper University Hospital's 2nd F safety grade in a row. Areas of Concern Include: Infection in the blood, Safe medication administration, and Sepsis infection after surgery.

Tap here to see the full report on DMC Harper University Hospital.

DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: F

DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Location: 4201 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI

4201 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI Previous Grades: This is DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital's third F safety grade in a row.

This is DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital's third F safety grade in a row. Areas of Concern Include: Infection in the blood, Death from serious treatable complications, and Harmful events.

Tap here to see the full report on DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.

4 Hospitals Received a D Patient Safety Grade in Michigan for Fall 2025

ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: D

ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Location: 718 N Macomb St, Monroe, MI

718 N Macomb St, Monroe, MI Previous Grades: This is ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital's second F safety grade in a row.

This is ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital's second F safety grade in a row. Areas of Concern Include: Patient falls and injuries, Infection in the blood, and Serious breathing problems.

Tap here to see the full report on ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Memorial Healthcare Fall 2025 Grade: D

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Location: 826 W King St, Owosso, MI 48867-2198

826 W King St, Owosso, MI 48867-2198 Previous Grades: All C's over the last 3 years.

All C's over the last 3 years. Areas of Concern Include: Surgical site infection after colon surgery, specially trained doctors care for ICU patients, and Safe medication administration.

Tap here to see the full report on Memorial Healthcare.

Hurley Medical Center Fall 2025 Grade: D

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Location: 1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503-5993

1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503-5993 Previous Grades: All C's and one D dating back to Spring 2022.

All C's and one D dating back to Spring 2022. Areas of Concern Include: Death from serious treatable complications, Accidental cuts and tears, and Patient falls and injuries.

Tap here to see the full report on Hurley Medical Center.

Dickinson Hospital - Iron Mountain Fall 2025 Grade: D

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Location: 1721 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain, MI 49801-3637

1721 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain, MI 49801-3637 Previous Grades: This hospital has gradually dropped from two A grades in 2022 to Bs, Cs, and now a D.

This hospital has gradually dropped from two A grades in 2022 to Bs, Cs, and now a D. Areas of Concern: C. diff infection, Surgical site infection after colon surgery, and Safe medication administration.

Tap here to see the full report on Dickinson Hospital - Iron Mountain.

Tap here to see Michigan hospitals with failing safety grades in Spring 2025

You can see the patient safety grades for all 81 hospitals in Michigan by tapping here.