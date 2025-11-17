Warning: Seven Michigan Hospitals Flagged With Serious Safety Issues
Seven Michigan hospitals received concerning safety reports for Fall 2025. Below, we'll identify those hospitals and dig into why they're failing safety reports.
Every 6 months, the Leapfrog Group releases reports on patient safety in Michigan hospitals. Their latest report for the Fall of 2025 was published on November 13th. Three hospitals earned a failing grade, and 4 other hospitals received a D. Let's take a look at which hospitals underperformed with patient safety and why.
3 Hospitals Ranked Most Unsafe in Michigan for Fall 2025
DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: F
- Location: 6071 W Outer Dr, Detroit, MI
- Previous Grades: This hospital received an F in the 2 most recent reports and Ds dating back to Fall 2022 before that.
- Areas of Concern Include: Surgical wound splits open, Accidental cuts and tears, and Sepsis infection after surgery.
DMC Harper University Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: F
- Location: 3990 John R St, Detroit, MI
- Previous Grades: This is DMC Harper University Hospital's 2nd F safety grade in a row.
- Areas of Concern Include: Infection in the blood, Safe medication administration, and Sepsis infection after surgery.
DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: F
- Location: 4201 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI
- Previous Grades: This is DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital's third F safety grade in a row.
- Areas of Concern Include: Infection in the blood, Death from serious treatable complications, and Harmful events.
4 Hospitals Received a D Patient Safety Grade in Michigan for Fall 2025
ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 718 N Macomb St, Monroe, MI
- Previous Grades: This is ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital's second F safety grade in a row.
- Areas of Concern Include: Patient falls and injuries, Infection in the blood, and Serious breathing problems.
Memorial Healthcare Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 826 W King St, Owosso, MI 48867-2198
- Previous Grades: All C's over the last 3 years.
- Areas of Concern Include: Surgical site infection after colon surgery, specially trained doctors care for ICU patients, and Safe medication administration.
Hurley Medical Center Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503-5993
- Previous Grades: All C's and one D dating back to Spring 2022.
- Areas of Concern Include: Death from serious treatable complications, Accidental cuts and tears, and Patient falls and injuries.
Dickinson Hospital - Iron Mountain Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 1721 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain, MI 49801-3637
- Previous Grades: This hospital has gradually dropped from two A grades in 2022 to Bs, Cs, and now a D.
- Areas of Concern: C. diff infection, Surgical site infection after colon surgery, and Safe medication administration.
