Check Out Michigan’s Newest and Biggest Indoor Ropes Course

One of Michigan's most popular family-fun spots just added three stories of thrills. Check it out!

That is, if you're not afraid of heights. The indoor adventure center just added new climbing walls and laser tag too-- and it doesn't stop there. Here's what to expect the new time you visit:

An iconic Michigan landmark since 1986, the Bavarian Inn Lodge is, "one of America’s largest Bavarian-themed resorts with 360 guest rooms and a full-function conference center."

Known as a staple of the Frankenmuth community the Tiny and Dorothy Zehnder family have owned and operated the Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant and Lodge for four generations now.

However, looks can be deceiving. While the lodge boasts a quaint exterior, it's actually one of the most thrilling family-spots around! With an $80 million waterpark expansion nearly complete the newest adventure has just been revealed:

Jacob’s High Flying Adventure & The Bavarian Alps

The 170,000 sq. ft. waterpark addition also includes a 45,000 sq. ft. expansion of the Lodge's Family Fun Center with two new attractions: climbing walls and a three-story indoor ropes and obstacle course.

...the Family Fun Center expansion features a laser tag arena, a 3 story ropes climbing course with a sky line...and three new climbing walls being called “Bavarian Alps.” Jacob’s High Flying Adventure is a ropes course featuring a sky line as well as 20+ different climbing elements throughout the three-story structure. It is named after Lodge President Michael Keller Zehnder’s son.

Just the video from the new expansion alone is amazing, but imagine running around the place yourself!

I think what's most notable about this project is the company who manufactures the ropes courses, RCI Adventure Products, is a Michigan-based company which also created the largest indoor ropes course on the West side of the state (Allegan Event) as well as ropes courses for Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Lines, and the Great Wolf Lodge.

The new waterpark and swim-up bar is expected to open in 2025 after experiencing significant delays.

