Michigan’s Best Kept Secret is Stunning in the Fall

There is a must-see Michigan spot tucked between Adrian and Hillsdale that is breathtaking.

I'm not sure how I've spent much of my adult life in Michigan and somehow just learning about Hidden Lake Gardens for the first time in 2024. I stumbled upon a short TikTok of a couple walking on a pedestrian bridge through a gorgeous wooded area and had to do a deep dive. I'll tell you what Hidden Lake Gardens is and where you can find it. But first, let's enjoy a few photos of what I've been missing all of this time.

Michigan State University Hidden Lake Gardens

Michigan State University Hidden Lake Gardens

Location: 6214 Monroe Road (Hwy M-50), Tipton, MI 49287

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday (Gardens and Grounds) from 9 AM to 5 PM, (Sky Walk, Conservatory Bonsai Courtyard & Gift Shop) 10 AM to 4 PM.

Tuesday through Sunday (Gardens and Grounds) from 9 AM to 5 PM, (Sky Walk, Conservatory Bonsai Courtyard & Gift Shop) 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission: Adults ages 18-64 $10, Seniors age 65+, Military & Veterans (ID required) $8, Students $5, and children 4 and under are free.

Here's how this beautiful area is described on the Hidden Lake Gardens Facebook Page,

A 755-acre botanical garden and arboretum nestled in the Irish Hills of southeast Michigan featuring a conservatory, bonsai courtyard, canopy walk, hiking trails, and diverse plant collections.

Get more info from the official Hidden Lake Gardens web page by tapping here. Below you'll find a couple of short TikToks giving you tours of the breathtaking property. If you keep scrolling you will enjoy more photos and videos of fall colors in Southwest Michigan.

Who knew Southeast Michigan was so gorgeous? I didn't. But I did know that Southwest Michigan in the Fall is incredible. Enjoy photos and videos below and get out and enjoy these Fall colors before they're all gone.