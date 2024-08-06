There's only so much time to enjoy outdoor waterparks in Michigan as we shift from summer fun to cooler weather. Fortunately, Michigan's largest indoor water park offers year-round fun, and recent upgrades provide a one-of-a-kind experience that will have something for everyone, including an adult-only swim-up bar.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan's Largest Indoor Water Park With Swim-Up Bar Opens Soon

An exciting development is coming to one of the largest Bavarian-themed resorts in America. A major indoor water park expansion equivalent to 3 football fields will soon be home to Michigan’s largest indoor water park and family entertainment center.

Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge's new expansion will bring the indoor water park and family entertainment center to over 140,000 square feet. According to the Bavarian Inn Lodge website, the $80 million project will add 20-plus new attractions that include fun for kids and adults alike:

A large indoor wave pool

An adult-only swim-up bar

A series of 16 water slides

Indoor lazy river

Private cabanas

Canva Canva loading...

There will also be a four-lane Rockin N' Roll mini bowling alley, Skyscraper rock climbing wall, and the three-story Michigan's biggest indoor adventure ropes course. Additional updates to the Bavarian Inn include the takeout area at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant and a renovation of the Bavarian Inn Castle Shop. Bavarian Inn Lodge has not provided an exact opening date but has announced that it will be late fall before the expansion is open to the public.

Read More: Get Outside and Take a Hike on Michigan's Best Trail

The 10 Richest Cities in Michigan Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison