Kalamazoo’s Roof Sit: A Community’s Stand Against Child Abuse

Kalamazoo's Roof Sit event is back! Find out how this 27-year tradition raises funds for children facing abuse right here in Southwest Michigan.

Did you know that Kalamazoo County receives 13 child abuse reports a day? That is just the reported cases. That's why 103.3 KFR has teamed up with the Community Healing Center for Roof Sit every year for the last 27 years. We are raising money to support treatment for children who have been sexually or physically abused, treatment and healing for their families, as well as intensive support for parents, infants, toddlers, and children who are facing significant challenges.

Roof Sit 2025 in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Dana and Jess will live on the roof of Helzberg Diamonds at the corner of Westnedge and Milham Road in Portage from Thursday, May 22nd, until Saturday, May 24th. We have incredible events lined up, and we hope to meet every single one of you. But first, here's how you can help us get to our goal of $90,000.

Roof Sit 2025 in Kalamazoo, Michigan

How to Donate

Venmo: Send your donation to the Community Healing Center: @chckzoo

Send your donation to the Community Healing Center: Text to Donate: Text “GIVE” to (269) 222-2081

Text “GIVE” to (269) 222-2081 Online by clicking here.

by clicking here. By mail: Make your check or money order out to “Roof Sit” and mail it to 2615 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, 49008.

Make your check or money order out to “Roof Sit” and mail it to 2615 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, 49008. In-Person: Pull up, and a volunteer will happily take your donation at the Roof Sit site in the back parking lot of the Helzberg Diamonds building in Portage on the corner of Westnedge and Milham, Thursday-Saturday, May 22nd-24th!

Want to Volunteer?

Be a part of the fun. This is an amazing way to help this incredible cause and make new friends while doing it. Sign up to volunteer by clicking here.

Roof Sit 2025 Event Schedule

Thursday, May 22nd:

Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9 A.M. - 8 P.M.

Celebration Dinner & Live Auction featuring a short program, live & online auction items, and the Kalamazoo Corvette Club. Tickets to the dinner are a part of our sponsorship packages. Dine with us under the tent. 6:00 P.M. - 8 P.M. Click here to purchase tickets to the Celebration Dinner or call (269) 343-1651 ext. 170

Friday, May 23rd:

Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9 A.M. - 8 P.M.

Light up the Night with a family-friendly car show with Vader Nation and yummy treats from Ibison Concessions. (Friday evening)

Saturday, May 24th:

Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8 A.M. – Noon

Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9 A.M. - 3 PM.

Woof Sit with the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Join us for the Pitbull Puppy Pile from 10 A.M. to Noon.

Get more info on Roof Sit 2025 from the Community Healing Center by tapping here.

