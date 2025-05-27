Roof Sit Raises Over $74,000 For Local Victim Services

Even in the chill of winter, the community came together, raising an impressive amount for those in need. There's just one more thing...

Kalamazoo Roof Sit Photo courtesy of the Community Healing Center

The community came together during a Holiday Weekend and unseasonably chilly temps and high winds to raise $74,413. That is amazing. However, our goal is $90,000 this year. Even though the Roof Sit site is all packed up and nobody is on top of that roof, we're not out of time just yet.

All we need is $15,587 to reach our goal of $90,000. Most importantly, we have to show the government that our community cares about this cause, which allows Roof Sit to receive the VOCA grant. The VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) grant will match all of the money donated, dollar for dollar.

This grant fund is over $46 billion and is specifically designed to provide victim services. This is what Community Healing Centers does, and this is why we do the Roof Sit event every year.

You can still donate by tapping here.

I can not express how grateful we are to all of the volunteers and sponsors who helped make this year's Roof Sit a success.

A special thank you to all the companies and high schools who helped us raise nearly $10,000 through tips for kids. We also want to thank the Shell Stations for opening their gas stations to this program.

