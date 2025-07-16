Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Bans Trump Fans From Grand Rapids, Michigan Show

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus has a message for Trump supporters: "You are not allowed at our shows."

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is an alternative rock band known for their hits "Face Down," "Your Guardian Angel," and "False Pretense."  They are also known for their stance against MAGA.

On June 14th, Ronnie Winter Defoe, the lead singer of the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, posted an Instagram video letting fans know that if you voted for Trump, don't come to his show.  He said refunds are available and added, "Forever, don't come."  Watch the video below.

The backlash the group received for that Instagram post is typically missing basic logic.  For example, here's a comment from Teri Esposito-Webster,

No Trump supporters? Never heard of you and it will stay that way… sounds racist!

Another Instagram user thought they ate with this comment,

I am ashamed that I played your song in the 5th grade talent show, I hope that fucking eats you alive, and I’ll never listen to you again.

Most of the comments have been in support of the band's stance.  There's no word at this time on what Trump thinks about the ban.

You can see The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus playing at the Intersection in Grand Rapids on Thursday, August 28th.  Get more info on this show and other big concerts in Michigan by tapping the button below.

