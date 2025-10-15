Many Michigan residents enjoy rice as a tasty side dish or as a main course meal. However, residents should check their homes for potentially contaminated rice that has been recalled from major retail stores in Michigan.

Major Retailers In Michigan Recall Potentially Contaminated Rice

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), some boxes of rice were recalled because of "the possible presence of small, naturally occurring stones originating from the rice farm." The brand warned that the stones could cause oral or digestive tract injury if consumed. The products were sold through major retailers in Michigan, including Amazon and Target, and customers are warned to look for the following information concerning the recalled products:

Ben’s Original has initiated a voluntary recall in the United States of three Ready Rice products after the discovery of small, naturally occurring stones in limited batches. The following products are included in the recall:

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain White Rice: batch codes 533ELGRV22

batch codes 533ELGRV22 Ben’s Original Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice: batch codes 534AMGRV22 (best by August 2026, sold at Target), 534BMGRV22 (best by August 2026).

batch codes 534AMGRV22 (best by August 2026, sold at Target), 534BMGRV22 (best by August 2026). Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain & Wild Rice: batch codes 533BMGRV22 (best by August 2026), 533CLGRV22 (best by August 2026, sold at United Markets), and 533CMGRV22 (best by August 2026, sold at Amazon)

There have been no illnesses or injuries reported, the company said. The company stated it is actively removing the recalled rice from the affected stores. Consumers who purchased an impacted batch should not eat it and must contact Ben’s Original Consumer Care on 1-800-548-6253 to arrange a return or refund.

