These 13 Michigan Jobs Are Safe From AI Takeover

We spend a large portion of our childhood in school learning all the important information in order to receive our high school diploma. Afterwards, we then have the tough decision of deciding whether we will attend college, a trade school, or enter the workforce right away. There's no right or wrong answer, but this decision can drastically change the way your life unfolds.

We all grow up having dreams about the lifestyle we want to live and what we want to be doing with our lives. Then we spend years putting in the work to reach the goals we've set for ourselves, but we're also living in an ever-changing world that we have to adjust to. One of the biggest adjustments of the last few years has been the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI has slowly been taking over our world as they have been used for household items like vacuums, machinery to make production faster, and even programs like ChatGPT which can create conversation and even answer questions with information found online. This means that many of the careers we have put in literal blood, sweat, and tears for are in danger of being taken over.

Is Your Job Safe From An AI Takeover?

In every state including Michigan there are a number of careers that don't require a college degree and surprisingly are safe from the event of an AI takeover. Most of these jobs involve physical labor services or someone in customer service. Resume-now.com reports the following jobs and careers are safe from an AI takeover:

Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists Flight attendants Lodging managers Electricians Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters Industrial machinery mechanics Chefs and head cooks Hearing aid specialists Personal service managers Maintenance workers, machinery Insurance sales agents Aircraft cargo handling supervisors Security and fire alarm systems installers

I'm not saying that anyone should be changing their dreams and goals in life but instead to keep a few of these jobs in mind as they may be some of the only jobs available to us in the future.