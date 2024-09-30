There are many reasons why Michigan and Indiana shoppers stop at their local Target store. Most Target locations are a convenient one-stop shop for clothing, personal items, and groceries. The big box store has now made changes and enforced new rules for shoppers that go into effect immediately at all Michigan and Indiana locations.

Target Now Enforcing New Rule At All Michigan And Indiana Stores

Target has recently made changes at its locations in Michigan and Indiana including adding a new line of low-priced products and cutting costs on other products to help consumers stretch their dollar further. One change at Indiana and Michigan Target stores and across the U.S. will now affect how you return items.

According to the New York Post, Target is now addressing the growing problem of return fraud with a new and more strict policy. While the company will keep its original policy allowing most unopened items in new condition to be returned within 90 days, Target employees can now refuse returns. According to its website, Target “reserves the right to refuse returns, refunds, and exchanges, including but not limited to prevent fraud, suspected fraud or abuse.” Customers will also need a receipt to return items according to the website, "In-store returns without an eligible receipt will be denied." The change comes after years of reports about customers returning heavily used or shoplifted items. The new return policy affects all stores immediately.

