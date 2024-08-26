Top 7 Regrets of People Who Moved Out of Michigan

I mean, why would anyone want to?

Unfortunately, sometimes life makes unexpected plans for us and sometimes that means moving away from the place and people we love most.

Ask me how I know!

After I graduating with my degree in broadcasting from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan I knew an out-of-state move would be necessary for my career. My seven years living in the heartland of the Midwest, in states like Nebraska and Missouri, gave me a lot of perspective about what home means to me.

welcome home michigan

While playing tourist and learning about my news homes, I realized there was so much I left untouched back in my home state of Michigan!

Thankfully I have been back in The Mitten for 3 years now and I'm righting all the wrongs and visiting places I missed my first time around like touring the Motown museum in Detroit, attending the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly, and finding my first Petoskey stone in Petoskey, MI.

Motown Museum Detroit

Like I said, sometimes the choice isn't up to us, but why would you ever willingly leave this Water-Winter Wonderland? Six Michigan attractions rank #1 in USA Today's 10Best readers poll including Best Art Museum, Best Historic Small Town, and Best Public Square.

Of course, if you must leave us we'll be sure to send you plenty of fudge and Faygo in your Christmas care package. Just remember: There's no place like H.O.M.E.S.

