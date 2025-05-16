Burn Risk Prompts Recall of Popular Kitchen Appliance in Indiana

This common kitchen appliance can be found in homes across the Hoosier state. Recalled due to reports of serious burn risk, this threat could be lurking in plain sight.

I absolutely have one of these devices in my kitchen at home. This recall is pretty much one of my worst fears come true-- and I can't be the only one.

Get our free mobile app

Here's What You Need to Know:

While toaster ovens and pressure cookers are certainly nothing new thanks to trendy rebrands like "air fryers" and Instant Pots have lead to a sudden surge in popularity thanks to sites like Pinterest and TikTok.

I'll admit that while I love the ability to cook an entire pork loin in 16 minutes in my Instant Pot when it comes to releasing the pressure valve I have to tag-in my boyfriend-- I'm too scared! Why wouldn't the whole thing explode and scald my entire face?

After over 100 reports of injury popular appliance brand SharkNinja has been forced to recall 2 million pressure cookers sold online and in-store at major retailers across the Indiana and the U.S., as well as Canada, including Target, Amazon, Walmart, and Costco. Says Fox32 Chicago,

Ninja-branded "Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers" have a lid that can be opened while the cooker is in use. That can cause hot contents to escape from the product, posing serious burn risks.

Per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission 26 lawsuits have been filed against SharkNinja and nearly 50 of the 100 cases were reported as second or third degree burns to the face or body.

SharkNinja Recall SharkNinja Foodi - via CPSC.gov loading...

What's the Risk?

A recall release from SharkNinja claims defective lids are to blame for the improper seal which may allow,

The pressure-cooking lid [to] be opened during use, causing hot contents to escape, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Consumers who are in possession of the "Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers" are asked to stop using the pressure cooker feature immediately however the company claims "air fry" and other settings are still safe to use.

SharkNinja says all claims and returns will be handled online, but will offer free replacement lids to consumers with the affected products. Consumers should not go to the original point of purchase. Visit SharkNinja's recall page here for more information.

11 Things You Should Never Buy At Walmart Stores In Indiana Experts warn customers to avoid buying 11 items from Walmart stores in Indiana. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson