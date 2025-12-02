Many Michigan residents are preparing to travel to visit friends and family for the holiday season. However, Michigan residents are warned that traveling without a

REAL ID will soon cost you.

Michigan Warned: TSA Adds New Fees For Travelers Without REAL IDs

The Real ID is a federally compliant state driver's license, learner's permit, or nondriver ID card, identified by a black or gold star in the upper right corner. The Transportation Security Administration began requiring REAL ID-compliant IDs for adult travelers flying domestically within the United States in May 2025. Travelers without such documents have still been permitted to fly after undergoing additional screening. However, those who don’t have a REAL ID should be prepared to pay significant fees.

U.S. air travelers who haven't upgraded to a Real ID can still fly without one, but starting Feb. 1, they'll be charged a $45 fee, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Flyers without a Real ID, a passport, or another acceptable form of ID will need to have their identities confirmed through a fee-based verification system called TSA Confirm.ID, the agency said. The fee verifies passengers for 10 days, according to the TSA. The agency is still urging passengers without Real IDs to visit their local DMV to update their IDs.

The process will vary from airport to airport, and the TSA warned that without a Real ID, travelers could encounter delays while their identities are verified.

