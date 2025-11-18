$2 Bills In Michigan Could Now Be Worth Thousands Of Dollars

A lot of things have been changing regarding cash money in the United States over the last couple of months. The most recent change would be the shocking halt to the production of the U.S penny. Many people believe this may be the start of the end of the physical dollar in the United States, leading to a digital based currency.

Currency has always undergone changes over time, great examples of this are half-dollar coins, $1 dollar coins, and even some paper bills. The government makes changes to the currency when they find ways to enhance the value of money rather than watching it decrease in value.

Once upon a time, there was a $2 dollar bill within the U.S currency system but the U.S Mint only produced the special bills for 10 years between 1966-1976 in a decision they said would save on costs. Ever since then, you may come across a $2 dollar bill every once in a while, but they are few and far between.

Have You Ever Had Or Seen A $2 Dollar Bill?

Michigan Residents should be checking their piggy banks, looking through their safes, and rummaging through their storage in search of that $2 dollar bill. It's funny the way collectors will pay well over the market value for something they consider to be exclusive, such as the $2 dollar bill. It's rumored to be worth thousands now.

There are still some $2 dollar bills in circulation, and they are 100% legal to use but there are a few that are worth a little more than face value.

Bankrate.com reports:

The earliest $2 bills, issued in 1862 and 1869, feature a portrait of Alexander Hamilton (who was later replaced by Thomas Jefferson). These notes are in high demand by collectors because of their historical importance and limited availability. Depending on the condition, these bills can be worth anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand. L 1890 $2 Treasury Note: According to U.S. currency auctions, a 1890 $2 Treasury Note featuring General James McPherson is worth upwards of $4,500. It can even fetch tens of thousands of dollars at auction, especially if it’s in perfect condition.

According to U.S. currency auctions, a 1890 $2 Treasury Note featuring General James McPherson is worth upwards of $4,500. It can even fetch tens of thousands of dollars at auction, especially if it’s in perfect condition. 1928 red seal notes: The 1928 $2 bill was the first to feature Thomas Jefferson’s home, Monticello. Unlike later editions, it displayed a red seal rather than a green one. Collectors favor these notes because they were part of the earliest modern $2 bill series. Circulated bills can fetch $5 to $175, but uncirculated bills in pristine condition can be worth several hundred dollars to over $1,000!

The 1928 $2 bill was the first to feature Thomas Jefferson’s home, Monticello. Unlike later editions, it displayed a red seal rather than a green one. Collectors favor these notes because they were part of the earliest modern $2 bill series. Circulated bills can fetch $5 to $175, but uncirculated bills in pristine condition can be worth several hundred dollars to over $1,000! 1953 and 1963 red seal notes: While not as valuable as older versions, these bills are still collectible. Depending on their condition, they can range from $5 to about $20.

While not as valuable as older versions, these bills are still collectible. Depending on their condition, they can range from $5 to about $20. 1976 bicentennial $2 bills (with special serial numbers or stamps): The 1976 $2 bill was released to celebrate the U.S. bicentennial, and while most of them are only worth face value, some with special serial numbers, misprints, stamps, or star notes can be worth $20 to $900. NOTE: The rarest $2 bill from this year is known as a ladder note, which means its serial number is 12345678. These notes can be worth thousands of dollars at auctions.

There are multiple ways to verify the validity of your $2 dollar bill, some of them are online and others are in person. Either way, once you confirm your $2 dollar bill is valid, the next step is finding a buyer and then you'll be thousands of dollars richer.