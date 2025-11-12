A proposed “farm to table” bill is moving forward in Michigan, and it could soon legalize the sale of raw milk across the state.

First, what is raw milk, and why is it such a controversial topic?

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD), in 1948 we became the first state in the nation to legally require all milk sold to consumers be pasteurized-- but why?

The official stance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is that raw milk is unsafe to consume. MDARD further adds that,

Milk, as an animal product, is fundamentally different from other agricultural commodities sold off the farm such as fruits and vegetables. Unpasteurized (raw) milk can transmit organisms like E. coli O157:H7, Salmonella, and Campylobacter that cause serious, sometimes deadly foodborne illness, in humans

In recent years, interest in raw milk has grown as more people focus on health and carefully reconsider what they eat and drink. So, are there actually benefits to raw, unpasteurized milk? Many claim they seek it out for its probiotic and digestive health advantages.

But if it's banned, how do Michiganders purchase raw milk?

According to Fox2Detroit there are loopholes including "herd sharing", where anyone who owns part of a herd can receive raw milk. Think of it like those online services where you can "buy" a tiny slice of land in Europe to then be considered a Lord or Lady; it's legal-ish.

Under proposed House Bill 5218 would amend the current manufacturing milk law of 2001 to include the sale of raw milk to Michigan consumers. It appears Rep. Matt Maddock (R-Milford) previously introduced a similar bill in 2024, but it didn't advance.

Is Michigan ready for raw milk now ?

