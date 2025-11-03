Thousands of Peaches Recalled From Michigan Stores For Listeria Concerns

It seems like there is another recall to be aware of every single day. Whether it be something that we purchased to eat, something going wrong with the vehicle we drive, or even other household products, we can always bank on something going wrong. Granted, most of the time these recalls are made before someone is seriously hurt.

Get our free mobile app

I can imagine that you're all tired of hearing/reading the words "check your pantry" or "beware of this recall" but unfortunately, I'm going to have to say those words to you again. Michigan is one of the many states nationwide where many large retailers are subject to a product recall that could cause harm to people.

Going to the grocery store is already seen as a daunting or annoying tasks to embark on but it only gets worse when recalls are involved. You're already spending hours walking through the stores and finding the products you need but it can easily become frustrating or take more time when you have to avoid certain products.

Have You Bought Peaches Recently? You May Want To Check Them!

Health via MSN reports:

Moonlight Companies pulled their California-grown yellow and white peaches from major retailers—including Walmart, Kroger, Target, and Trader Joe's—because they may be contaminated with Listeria. The bacteria was found in the peaches' packing facility. The recall affects yellow and white Moonlight peaches sold both individually and in multipacks. Moonlight white peaches (“Peppermint Peach”) and Kroger yellow peaches multipacks were also included in the recall. Kroger issued its own recall for certain containers of its Snowfruit Peach Salsa and Supreme Produce Peach Salsa, because they could also be contaminated with Listeria.

Read More: Michigan Sams Club & Costco Stores Apart Of 2 Million Pound Jerky Recall

Read More: Michigan Sams Club & Costco Stores Apart Of 2 Million Pound Jerky Recall

They are encouraging anyone who may have these recalled peaches in their possession to not eat them but instead throw them away immediately.