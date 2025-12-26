New Law Allows Michigan Schools To Teach Hunter & Firearm Safety

Middle school and High School are some of the best years of our lives but at the same time they are some of the most challenging as well. There are so many different changes happening within us and amongst our peers along with life starting to take its toll. Many people find out who they really are during these moments and that includes learning the hobbies you enjoy the most.

Get our free mobile app

Hobbies and interests quickly begin to disperse friend groups and have them gravitating towards others with similarities. It's a normal part of life and for the most part there are clubs or teams made for them to learn more about and enjoy those hobbies. Unfortunately, hunting is one of the few hobbies with no educational tie, for now that is.

Michigan lawmakers noticed that hunting was something that millions of people in Michigan enjoy every year. Along with the number of firearms within the state, it made sense to not only create a space for them to learn but for them to find community as well. Michigan schools will have the opportunity to expand on hunting knowledge and safety under a new law in 2026.

Have You Ever Been Hunting? When Is Hunting Season?

MLive via MSN reports:

Firearm safety and hunter education courses will be offered by Michigan schools under a new law. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday, Dec. 23, signed legislation that requires the state to create an elective course teaching students in grades 6 through 12 safe firearms handling and hunter safety. Districts can choose to not offer the course, and students are not required to participate. Firearms and ammunition will not be allowed in school buildings as part of the class. Successful completion of the course will count as completion of the hunter safety course required to obtain a hunting license in the state.

The Michigan Department of Education will work with the Michigan DNR to build the coursework and syllabus. This will qualify as either a physical education or elective requirement and must be taught by a licensed hunter education instructor. The course must include at least the following topics: proper usage and handling of firearms, safe cleaning and maintenance of firearms, different types of firearms and safe hunting practices.

Read More: Cheaper Michigan Events After Governor Whitmer Signs Taylor Swift Bill Into Law

Read More: Cheaper Michigan Events After Governor Whitmer Signs Taylor Swift Bill Into Law

I'm not saying this is the best idea ever, but I think it's a great idea that not only creates community and makes these students feel seen but also provides much needed knowledge for firearm safety that many people lack.