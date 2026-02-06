More Bald Eagles are being seen in Michigan as the days grow longer. Here's what to keep an eye out for in the skies above Michigan, and what to do if you encounter an eagle in the wild.

Why Winter Brings More Bald Eagle Sightings in Michigan:

Growing up in a home along the Kalamazoo River in Allegan, it wasn’t uncommon for my family to spot Bald Eagles circling overhead or perched in the trees nearby. It was always a welcome sight, and one of the reasons a trusty pair of binoculars was never far from reach. Now, living in an apartment in Kalamazoo that overlooks Asylum Lake, I’ve carried on the tradition. I keep a pair of binoculars close at hand to watch the many hawks, cranes, wood ducks, and herons that frequent the preserve.

Now, winter migration is bringing more Bald Eagles to Michigan, so I’ll be keeping my binoculars handy to spot them too!

I had no idea that during mid to late winter Michigan is included among the Bald Eagle path as they make their journey up north ahead of breeding season. According to a social media post by Indiana Weather Online:

These movements are driven largely by food availability, with eagles concentrating near rivers, lakes, and reservoirs that remain partially ice-free, allowing access to fish and waterfowl...as daylight slowly increases, they begin shifting back north through the Midwest...While we do have many seasonal residents, more eagles will be seen as they head north again.

The eagles will travel through Indiana and Michigan as they return to their nesting areas in places like Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Canada, and Alaska. An important reminder from Indiana Weather Online reminds outdoor enthusiasts and birdwatchers that you are required to stay at minimum 100 yards away from an eagle's nesting territory. Learn more about Bald Eagle migration here.

