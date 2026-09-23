You know and love the movie, and now you have a chance to meet the real-life women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) who inspired the beloved film A League of Their Own, starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, and Michigan's own Madonna.

AAGPBL Sets Sights on Fort Wayne, Indiana for 2027 Players Reunion:

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The film inspired me to start digging into the stories of the real women who played in the AAGPBL. I wanted to know who they were, where they came from, what they experienced and what happened to them after their baseball careers ended.

The more I learned, the more surprised I was by just how much of that history connects back to Michigan.

A significant number of the league's players came from Michigan, and throughout the AAGPBL's existence from 1945 to 1954, The Mitten was home to five league teams:

Muskegon Lassies

Muskegon Belles

Grand Rapids Chicks

Kalamazoo Lassies

Battle Creek Belles

Now, fans can look forward to meeting the real-life women behind the league June 16-20, 2027 in Indiana, home of the Fort Wayne Daisies.

Our first Fort Wayne reunion in 40 years. We’re excited to return to a place that holds such a meaningful part of AAGPBL history. Get ready for a reunion filled with celebration, connection, memories, baseball, and, of course, our incredible Legends! -- AAGPBL Players Association

I was hoping to make it to the 2026 reunion in Rockford, Illinois, but life got in the way. I'm excited about this announcement of Fort Wayne for 2027, as it's a significantly shorter drive from Southwest Michigan.

Memorial Park, Former Home of Fort Wayne Daisies- Google Maps Fort Wayne Daisies Indiana Ballpark

The organization says the best way to stay up to date on reunion announcements and fan meet and greets is to become a member of the AAGPBL Players Association, a $40 yearly membership fee. Find more details on the league and reunion here.

You can even visit the fictional home of the Rockford Peaches at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Indiana, where the movie was filmed.

All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Championship Series Bobbleheads Seeing as the league started in 1943, each Bobblehead is individually numbered to 1943 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum‘s online store