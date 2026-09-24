Fifield Hill offers a perspective on autumn most people never get to see, and it's worth the trip to witness it yourself.

The Upper Peninsula gets plenty of love for its fall colors, but Van Buren County deserves a spot in that conversation. And I’ve got the photos to prove it.

As we get ready for beautiful fall colors in Southwest Michigan, I wanted to share photos and video footage from when I sent my drone up over the northern and southern edges of Decatur, Michigan last year to capture the season’s colorful show. On the north end, the photos and videos offer a bird’s-eye view near M-51 and I-94. To the south, the view from atop Fifield Hill on Decatur Road gives you another reason to slow down and soak up fall. Curious about Decatur and historic Fifield Hill? Get to know them here.

Michigan gives us plenty to love throughout the year, but the colors and crisp, earthy smell of autumn are tough to beat. Sometimes, the best fall views are right in your own backyard.

Take a look through the photo gallery below, then keep scrolling for drone footage that takes you high above Decatur’s fall colors.

Gorgeous Fall Colors in Decatur, Michigan Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall

Just Southwest of Decatur, you can see some pretty amazing Fall foliage in Berrien County. You can click the button below to check out the Niles Autumn colors.

See More: Exploring Niles, Michigan: Aerial Glimpse Of Stunning Fall Colors

See More: Exploring Niles, Michigan: Aerial Glimpse Of Stunning Fall Colors

Below is a short yet gorgeous look at the fall colors near I-94 and M51 on the north side of Decatur, Michigan.

Just before the rain came, I got this drone view of Decatur, Michigan from the top of Fifield Hill on the south side of town.

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Where is your favorite place to enjoy fall colors?

Tap here to see more of my drone videos.