It happened to me this morning and honestly, it gave me quite a fright! This is your yearly remind that as cold weather returns to Michigan, drivers should proactively be checking under their cars before firing up the engine.

Just one simple task could save a life and save you a lot of heartache in the process. Why?

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Because cats and other critters are seeking shelter under your car to escape the elements!

Nighttime temperatures have been hanging in the mid-40s here in West Michigan. With the first day of being only just yesterday, I didn't think much about it when I walked out to my car this morning and started it up without thinking.

Then, I heard a clunk.

See, I just got a new car over the summer, so when I heard this clunk and thud, I thought, "Are you kidding me? What could possibly be wrong now?" I had last driven the car around 8:30 the evening prior, and it was running just fine then. What changed?

That's when I realized: it's probably a critter.

Sure enough, as I looked up, I saw something black and furry slink away from the direction of my car. Nearly gave me a heart attack! I'm just glad everyone is ok, but it's a good reminder that it's that time of the year again-- check under your car and hood for critter season.

This is also the perfect time to remember that animals aren't just looking for a quick place to warm up overnight. They may opt for an extended stay, making nests inside your vehicle's various hoses, engine compartment or undercarriage.

Actually, I learned the hard way that if your car sits unused for too long, no matter the season, critters may still make themselves at home in your vehicle. That was an expensive (and messy) $400 I had to spend to clean my cabin blower motor. The auto shop techs told me they could "Not identify the animal that caused the damage." Yikes!

Ever since "the incident", I've been spraying a peppermint oil mixture around my carport and making sure to keep the area free of any leaves or other debris that might encourage nesting.

To avoid this whole fiasco, animal and wildlife experts with the SPCA recommend a practice called Think and Thump:

Give the hood a tap: Lightly thump the hood to encourage any hidden animals to make their escape.

Honk the horn: A quick honk to scare off anything seeking warmth beneath the hood.

Pause and listen: Give it a few moments and listen for any signs of movement.

Check underneath: Take a quick look under your car for any animals that may still be hiding.

10 Care Tips to Help Your Car Survive Michigan's Winter Whether you're driving a brand-new car or something a little older, these tips should help your car survive the brutal temps of Michigan's winter. Gallery Credit: Youtube, TSM Media Center