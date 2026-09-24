Can you believe summer has already come and gone? As of September 22, it's officially fall in Michigan. In fact, our next full moon is the Harvest Moon on September 26.

While there are plenty of ways to enjoy autumn in Michigan, this year, I have a few very specific experiences on my fall bucket list. And this is the year I'm determined to cross off the last remaining items.

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Don't let another season pass you by! Make sure you take the time to slow down, take a breath, and enjoy the little things in life. Fall is the perfect time to do just that.

I've crossed the covered bridges, I've picked apples at my local orchard, I've done the winery tours. Now what? I'm looking for some fall experiences that take me off the beaten path and are uniquely Pure Michigan.

For example, everyone is so obsessed with u-pick apples, but did you know you can u-pick chestnuts in Michigan? Or that cranberry bogs don't only exist in Massachusetts, but right here in our own backyard?

Pure Michigan Experiences I’m Adding to My Fall Bucket List Ready for a different kind of Michigan fall? This year I'm trading the apple picking for chestnut picking, cranberry bogs and other uniquely "Pure Michigan" autumn experiences. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Southwest Michigan’s Most Tempting Fall Treats shakes, frozen cider slushies, ice cream and more. Fall flavors are here! If you love fall, you’ll want to see these tempting treats across Southwest Michigan , includingand more. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon