Has someone finally solved the mystery of the orange Snowy Owl in Michigan?

The Snowy Owl is a gorgeous, yet vulnerable bird. Snowy Owls breed in the Arctic but then migrate to the Great Lakes during the winter months. Spotting a Snowy Owl is rare these days due to their dwindling numbers, according to PartnersinFlight.org.

Although it is notoriously difficult to estimate population size and trend for this iconic species, recent data and estimates suggest that the Snowy Owl population is much smaller than previously thought and declining. It is now listed as “Vulnerable” to global extinction.

Get our free mobile app

Last January, a Snowy Owl was spotted in Huron County, Michigan, which left bird lovers and residents scratching their heads. An orange Snowy Owl was spotted. You can see video footage of this owl by tapping here.

To put things in perspective, the photo below shows what a Snowy Owl is supposed to look like.

RT-Images RT-Images loading...

READ MORE: 2 Michigan Cities Among Best Retirment Cities in America

READ MORE: 2 Michigan Cities Among Best Retirment Cities in America

One of the most popular theories was that the owl had a genetic mutation causing the unusual color. That theory was based on...well, nothing. Since then, a much stronger theory with evidence to back it up has surfaced.

A close-up inspection of photos of this bird shows that the color is not evenly spread across the orange feathers, suggesting that the owl was somehow painted. To add strength to that theory, more recent photos of the owl show that the orange color has started fading.

The most likely explanation is that the bird was accidentally covered in fire retardant from a plane. A more thorough breakdown with photos can be found in a YouTube video. You can see that video by tapping here.

We could see Snowy Owls, as they usually migrate to Michigan in November and stay until early April. Here's a preview of what you might be seeing in trees in and around the Great Lakes region.