Meet Alvin, a 55-pound sweetheart waiting at the SPCA who just needs someone to give him time and patience to bloom.

This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about Alvin.

Meet Alvin! Alvin is a handsome 5-year-old boy with a gentle heart, looking for his special person. He may take a little time to build trust, but once he does, his sweet and affectionate personality shines through. Alvin loves leisurely walks, sniffing adventures, treats, ear rubs, and cuddling up with his favorite person. He walks nicely on a leash, and volunteers describe him as calm, gentle, and incredibly sweet.

Alvin is ready to find his people and a place to call home. He’s looking for an adult-only household where he can be the only pet, with plenty of opportunity to build a close bond with his new family. Want a loyal sidekick who loves being by your side? Come meet Alvin. Your new best friend could be waiting! 🐾❤️

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Adopt Alvin from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Adoption Fee : $50 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)

: $50 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.) Age : 5 years, 4 months

: 5 years, 4 months Gender : Male

: Male Size : Large

: Large Weight : 55 pounds

: 55 pounds Shots up to date : Yes

: Yes Spayed / Neutered : Yes

: Yes OK With Other Pets : No

: No Colors: Black and tan

Tap here to get more info and see photos of this adorable doggie named Alvin.

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SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

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