We have an important update regarding Sunday's rained out Luke Bryan concert in Allegan. While many fans were holding out hope the concert could be rescheduled, Schaendorf Custom Farming says the concert is flat out canceled.

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Months of planning and preparation went into Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour show scheduled to take place at John B. Schaendorf Dairy in Allegan. Unfortunately, Sunday's concert was forced to deal with a weekend of constant rain, and now fans have learned the show will not be rescheduled.

According to the update from the Schaendorf team, full refunds for both the event and parking will automatically process within 3-5 days. There is nothing you need to do.

Originally scheduled to take place September 20, Bryan and his team were forced to postpone the show due to rainy conditions and fans were advised not to show up to the farm on Sunday,

Sunday's Luke Bryan Farm Tour show...will not take place as scheduled due to conditions of the field from extensive rainfall. We're so sorry. This call was made for everyone's safety on the grounds. -- Luke Bryan Farm Tour update

Now, an update from vendor Big Tickets says any other add-ons, like shirts and other merchandise should not be affected and will ship as scheduled. Fans with questions about order status can email Lukebryantickets@bubbleup.net.

"We're so sorry. After exploring every option with the tour, a new date was not possible." - Luke Bryan Team

So far, it seems only two shows on Luke's tour have been rained out this year: Allegan and Latrobe, PA. If you have any questions about your Luke Bryan refund, check Big Tickets FAQ page here. You can also email support@bigtickets.com.

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