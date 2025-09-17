Have you ever thought about turning those rainy days into savings? The rules around collecting rainwater might surprise you.

Collecting rainwater is a simple, eco-friendly way to save money on your water bill when it comes to watering your lawn or garden. Would you believe some states restrict and even ban the collection of rainwater?

To make matters even more complicated, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio all have different rules when it comes to rainwater collection. We're going to break it down for you by state below.

The U.S. Department of Energy has created a map to highlight the different laws and regulations by state regarding collecting rainwater. Each color represents a different level of regulation. You can see the full interactive map by tapping here. We've outlined the different regulations for Michigan, Indian, and Ohio below.

Michigan Rainwater Collection Regulations

Technically, Michigan has no laws against collecting rainwater. However, some large water collection systems that are intended for nonpotable indoor use may be regulated by the Michigan Plumbing Code, which means they would require permits and proper installation.

As far as collecting rainwater for outdoor use, you are good to go. More information can be found by tapping here.

Indiana Rainwater Collection Regulations

According to the information provided by the U.S. Department of Energy and other sources, Indiana has absolutely no regulations or restrictions on rainwater collecting.

Ohio Rainwater Collection Regulations

Ohio regulations are similar to Michigan's, but maybe a little more strict. There aren't any laws on the books for restricting the collection of rainwater for outdoor use. However, if you plan to collect rainwater for drinking or other potable uses, you will have to go through the Ohio Department of Health. More information can be found by tapping here.

Some states have incentive programs that encourage people to collect rainwater, while other states have strict rules against it. Tap here to see the regulations for all of the states.

