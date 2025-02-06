Michigan is currently at the peak of cold and flu season. So, there is plenty to worry about when protecting ourselves and our loved ones from getting sick. However, health officials warn residents that four viruses are creating a 'quademic' of winter illnesses spreading rapidly in Michigan.

ALERT: 'Quademic' Hits Michigan As Cases Of Severe Illness Surge

Michigan is at the highest level of the CDC's Influenza A or flu activity. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control FluView surveillance report, flu cases continue to rise, and the main illness sending residents to the hospital. However, two other respiratory viruses and gastrointestinal illness are also to blame.

High levels of the flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and norovirus are spreading rapidly across Michigan and the nation. Health officials say these viruses are typical this time of year, but the rate of increase has been especially concerning.

According to the CDC, emergency department visits are "high" and "very high" for flu and RSV, respectively, and "elevated" for COVID-19 across the nation. Norovirus has reached its highest levels for this time of year in more than a decade.

Area health officials urge Michigan residents to stay home when sick and take normal precautions, such as washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes. Experts also remind residents that it's not too late to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines for children and adults and RSV vaccines are available for certain groups of adults. The vaccines can help even if you catch these viruses, as they can reduce the severity of symptoms.

