With winter officially arriving in Michigan, residents spend more time indoors, making spreading illness easier. Michigan residents are warned to beware of a highly contagious virus as cases are surging.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Warned Cases Of Highly Contagious Virus Are Now Surging

Michigan has seen an increase in illnesses such as common colds, RSV, and record-breaking cases of whooping cough and walking pneumonia. However, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one illness has reached its highest levels for this time of year in more than a decade.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

The CDC has reported 91 outbreaks of Norovirus during the week of December 5, up from an average of 65 during the same period from 2012 to 2020. Also known as "stomach flu," "stomach bug" and the "winter vomiting bug," norovirus is a highly contagious seasonal illness that causes gastrointestinal symptoms.

According to the Michigan Department of Community Health, symptoms usually include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramping. Sometimes people have a low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and a general sense of tiredness. While the Norovirus is usually not life-threatening and symptoms subside within 1-2 days, people may feel very sick and unable to drink enough liquids to replace what they lose from vomiting and diarrhea which may lead to severe dehydration. Taking small, frequent sips of water may make it easier to stay hydrated.

Health officials encourage frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of the virus.

These 6 New Michigan Laws Will Take Effect in 2025 From the next minimum wage hike to car seat restraints, here are the new laws set to take effect in the coming new year. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon